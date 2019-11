Nebraska raced out to a double-digit lead and cruised to a 90-73 win over South Dakota State, which is the first victory of the Fred Hoiberg era. The Huskers used hot-shooting early to take control of the game. Cam Mack, Dachon Burke, Matej Kavas, Kevin Cross and Thorir Thorbjarnarson each made 3-pointers in the first half.

Mack finished the game with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Four players scored in double-figures for the Huskers (1-2).