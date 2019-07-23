Inside look at Husker Hoops under Hoiberg

Fred Hoiberg held his first open practice with the Huskers on Tuesday. Dozens of reporters lined the court to watch the new head coach in action. Hoiberg was hired by Nebraska on March 30th.

Hoiberg coaching at practice on Tuesday. Credit: Dan Corey

The Huskers will hold ten practices this summer ahead of their trip to Italy. Nebraska will travel overseas for four games against international competition.

The Huskers are looking to replace all five starters this year. In all, 12 of 13 scholarship players have not played a game at Nebraska.

The only returner is junior Thorir Thorbjarnarson who played 25 games and made seven starts last season.

Hoiberg and his team will head to Europe on August 3rd.