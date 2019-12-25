International Husker players celebrate the holidays

Saying the month of December has been a roller coaster for Nebraska basketball would be an understatement.

However, this Christmas they’re put the game aside to celebrate the holidays with friends and family. For players like Thorir Throbjarnarson, and Matej Kavas they're celebrating thousands of miles from home.

There's been a double digit loss at Creighton, overtime at Indiana and beating Purdue.

Thorbjarnarson and Kavas have more in common than just their tricky names.

"I’m from Reykjavik, Iceland," said Thorbjarnarson.

"I’m from Ljubljana, Slovenia," said Kavas.

From Pinnacle Bank Arena Reykjavik, Iceland is more than 3,000 miles away and Ljubljana, Slovenia is more than 5000 miles away, but no matter the distance, their holiday celebrations are similar.

"The holiday tradition I look most forward too was opening the presents, and we do that the night of the 24th," said Thorbjarnarson.

"On the 24th we have a Christmas dinner and at midnight we'd go to church, and before that we'd open the presents," said Kavas.

The miles between here and home won't stop them from celebrating with their families.

“This is the third year I’m here for Christmas, and they've been able to come every year, so I’m very lucky that their coming," said Thorbjarnarson.

"This year my mom is coming here to Lincoln .She's going to come to two of my games, and I think that'll be pretty fun, and just see the atmosphere at PBA," said Kavas.

"Vesel bozic, means Merry Christmas in Slovenian,” said Kavas.

"Gleoileg, it's Happy/Merry Christmas in Iceland," said Thorbjarnarson.

On the women’s side, Isabelle Bourne is a freshman out of Canberra Australia.

She says she's always grown up where it's summer when it's Christmas, so they spend the day outdoors, at the pool and have a big lunch.

Bourne's parent’s couldn't make it to Lincoln for the holiday but are coming in February.

She's spending the day with some Aussies she met in Omaha.

