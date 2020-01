Fred Hoiberg has coached against Iowa five times over his career. Those match-ups were all part of the CyHawk series. On Tuesday, Hoiberg will face the Hawkeyes from Nebraska's bench. The Huskers' first-year head coach says he's familiar with Iowa and head coach Fran McCaffrey. Hoiberg owns a 4-1 record against McCaffrey.

Tuesday's game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will be televised on BTN.