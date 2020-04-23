Jackson hopeful for NFL Draft selection

He shares the same name as the league MVP. Nebraska's Lamar Jackson hopes to join him in the NFL this week.

"Its a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Jackson said. "This is a first for my family. Its a first for anyone we know."

Jackson is projected as a mid-to-late round selection. Some NFL Draft experts list the 6-foot, 2-inch cornerback among the top 100 picks.

"I'm just going to watch (the NFL Draft) like I'm a spectator," Jackson said. "Keep it on in the background. Keep the phone close. Just enjoy the moment with the family."

Jackson attended the NFL Scouting Combine and participated in Nebraska's Pro Day. He says his biggest assets are his length and experience.

"God-given ability," Jackson said. "My arms and my size and my speed. That's what's special about me.. the measurements."

Jackson was a three-year starter at Nebraska. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019. Jackson finished his Husker career with 22 pass breakups, which ranks tenth in school history.