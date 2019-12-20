Jervay Green's suspension lifted

Nebraska junior guard Jervay Green was suspended indefinitely by coach Fred Hoiberg on Friday, December 13.
LINCOLN, Neb. Fred Hoiberg confirmed on Friday that Jervay Green will be reinstated and will be available for Saturday's contest against North Dakota. Hoiberg says the junior guard did everything right to earn back his role on the team.

 