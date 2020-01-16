Jim Orcutt named boys' golf National Coach of the Year by NFHS

North Platte boys' golf coach Jim Orcutt was named the National Coach of the Year for boys' golf by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Jim Orcutt coached the North Platte boys' golf team to the 2019 Class B State title. (Credit: Patrick Johnstone/KNOP-TV)

"I'm pleasantly surprised and shocked at the same time," Orcutt said, "The notoriety is good, and it's mind-blowing that somebody thought I'm deserving."

The NFHS has been recognizing high school coaches through its award program since 1982, and honors coaches in the top ten for boys and girls sports, by participation numbers.

Orcutt has coached the North Platte team for 35 years, and coached North Platte to the 2019 Class B State Golf title. The Bulldogs shot +38, beating Adams Central by two strokes.

Orcutt was appreciative of the players on the team, as well as his assistant coach, Matt Kaminski, for their roles in the season.

"It was a special bunch of kids," Orcutt said, "I give all the credit to those guys. Doing what you ask them to do in the off-season and during the season as well."

Orcutt mentioned the late McCook golf coach Ron Coleman, who previously won the National Coach of the Year Award.

"I envied the heck out of him. He was a very special person. I'd like to think he's somewhere and going to help me hold this trophy," Orcutt said.