Jones hired as Doane Volleybal Coach

Doane University is excited to announce the selection of Jenna Jones as Head Volleyball Coach. Jones joins the Tigers after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Coach Jones to our coaching family," said Matt Franzen, Director of Athletics. "Jenna is a well-known name in Nebraska volleyball circles and has gained great experience as the top assistant at Nebraska Wesleyan. Jenna was quite literally raised on the sport and knows the area very well. We like her style, her energy, and her core values resonate with who we are at Doane and where we feel our volleyball program can go."

In addition to coaching at Nebraska Wesleyan (NWU) since 2017, Jones has served as a coach and assistant director with Nebraska ONE since 2014. Nebraska ONE is regarded as one of the premier club volleyball programs in the state. Jones played a key role with Nebraska Wesleyan and Nebraska ONE, both in development and recruitment of players. This past year, Jones helped lead Nebraska Wesleyan to a 20-win season, the most wins for the program since 2014.

"It's always been a dream of mine to be a head coach somewhere and for it to happen without uprooting my family was perfect," Jones said. "I love the size of Doane's campus and grew up going to camps at Doane so I am very familiar with the area and the conference."

Jones has been around the game of volleyball her whole life. Her mother, Diane Rouzee, was one of the most successful high school volleyball coaches in state history. As a player at Grand Island Northwest, Jones played in a pair of state championship matches to close out her high school career. She moved on to play collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK) as a setter from 2009-2013, where she would earn AVCA Second Team All-American honors and play in the postseason all four years. Jones was also a two-time captain and was named Most Inspirational Player on the Lopers in 2011 and 2012.

"I've always thought coaching was in my genes and was something I could see myself doing for a long time," commented Jones. "It all started with my mom and growing up having her as my coach, and my dad even coached me in club. As a player I always had an intense competitiveness and I feel like that fuels my passion for coaching. I have had the privilege of working with a lot of really great coaches starting with my time playing at UNK and then with Nebraska ONE club volleyball in Lincoln and lastly with Rayna (Cain) at NWU giving me the opportunity to work with her the last few years. All of these programs have opened so many doors, coaching relationships, and tools that I could not have accessed without them. I owe so much of my coaching knowledge and style to them!"

Doane is coming off a 17-13 season and 8-8 conference mark. Jones replaces Gwen Egbert, who compiled a 122-102 record as head coach at Doane from 2013-2019.