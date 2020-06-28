Junior team steps up for LSW in legion baseball

With the varsity team in quarantine, Lincoln Southwest is relying on some young players in this weekend's Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament. LSW is represented in senior legion baseball by Pinnacle Bank but after some players tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17th, it's been the junior team, On To College, suiting up for Southwest.

"They definitely want to win. We're not here just for the sake of being here, not just for a game. The kids have a winning mentality, they know how to win, they feel the pain and the hurt when we're losing and they push themselves," said Matt Faulkner, who coaches On To College.

The team fell on Saturday night to North Platte but is making the most of the opportunity and will play again on Sunday.