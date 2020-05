After waiting for a scholarship offer from Nebraska, Heinrich Haarberg announced on Twitter Monday morning that the wait is over. The Huskers have offered the Kearney Catholic quarterback before he goes into his senior year.

"He was in the same position that I'm in right now. Coach Frost played 15 miles from where I am and he played Kearney Catholic so that's just a unique relationship." Haarberg told 1011 NOW in an interview on April 3rd.