Kenzie Knuckles trying to win starting job

It's game week for the Nebraska volleyball team with Creighton and UCLA coming to town this weekend. After the graduation of Kenzie Maloney, the starting libero spot is still up for grabs with freshman Kenzie Knuckles trying to win the job.

Knuckles is from Yorktown, Indiana where she was a high school All-American last year. The state champion was also Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year.

In the Red-White scrimmage Knuckles had eight digs. She's competing with Haley Densberger and Megan Miller for the starting spot and John Cook says it's still up for grabs.

"I think Kenzie Knuckles did a pretty solid job, she has to get better, Haley is really good too," Cook said. "So we will see how this week goes and I told them, you better not be comfortable, thinking you have your spot locked up because I saw a lot of good things Saturday night."

The Huskers begin the season this Friday night at the Devaney Center hosting Creighton.