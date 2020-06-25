Kluver, Nietfeldt advance to Nebraska Match Play Championship

It'll be #1 versus #2 in the Nebraska Match Play championship round. Luke Kluver and Ryan Nietfeldt both advanced with wins at Hillcrest Country Club on Thursday.

In the semifinals, Kluver defeated the tournament's defending champion, Caleb Badura. The Norfolk grad played bogey-free golf in his final four pairing. Badura trailed by one hole for most of the match. On the 16th hole, he left a birdie putt an inch short of the hole. The putt could've tied the match. Kluver sealed the victory with an impressive approach shot on the 18th hole.

As for Nietfeldt, he defeated Table Rock's Calvin Freeman, 3-and-2, in the semifinals. Nietfeldt closed out the match with back-to-back birdies. The Grand Island native golfed at Nebraska in the 1990s and was an All-Big Eight performer.