Know Your Husker: Darrion Daniels

Darrion Daniels was a captain at Oklahoma State in 2018. One year later, Daniels is a captain again. But at Nebraska.

The senior defensive tackle transferred to Nebraska in order to play with his brother, Damion, in his final season of college football.

Darrion quickly earned the respect of his teammates in the Cornhuskers' locker room. He was voted a team captain during fall camp and has been a vocal leader on the NU defense.

Daniels recently sat down with 1011 NOW's Dan Corey to chat about his role on the team, his singing ability and brotherly battles.