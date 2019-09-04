Know Your Husker: JoJo Domann

JoJo Domann understands the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry. The Huskers' outside linebacker grew up in Colorado Springs and was recruited by the Buffaloes.

Domann is excited to experience the historical series on Saturday when the Big Red visits Folsom Field.

"Thank God I came here," Domann said of his college choice. "I came here for the traditions." The junior Blackshirt says he received some criticism upon pledging to Nebraska in 2015.

Domann has played in 22 games over his career, including Nebraska's season-opening win against South Alabama. He recorded 4 tackles including a pair of TFL.