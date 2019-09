Nebraska true freshman Wan'Dale Robinson had a breakout performance against Illinois as the all-purpose back scored three touchdowns in the Nebraska win.

Robinson, from Western Hills high school in Kentucky, initially committed to Kentucky but then flipped to Nebraska. The Husker coaching staff is happy he did as Robinson is continuing to get more looks in the Big Red offense.

The Huskers take on #5 Ohio State this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.