Knuckles named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Nebraska libero Kenzie Knuckles was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday by the conference office.

The Yorktown, Indiana native averaged 5.86 digs per set in Nebraska's wins over No. 18 Creighton and UCLA last weekend. Knuckles had 22 digs and six assists against Creighton and followed the next night with 19 digs, four assists and one ace against the Bruins.

Knuckles was named to the Husker Invitational All-Tournament Team. She helped the Huskers hold their opponents to .074 hitting on the weekend.

2019 Big Ten Players of the Week

Sept. 3

P: Dana Rettke, Jr., WIS

D: Jayme Cox, Jr., MSU

S: Sydney Hilley, Jr., WIS

F: Kenzie Knuckles, NEB