The Nebraska volleyball team improved its record to 14-2 with a win over Purdue on Wednesday. The Huskers defeated the 20th-ranked Boilermakers in 4 sets (25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15).

Madi Kubik led the way for the Big Red. The freshman outside hitter recorded a career-high 22 kills. Juniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun also finished with double-digit kills.

Nebraska next plays Saturday at Maryland.