Kusche seeks historic mark in 3,000-meter run

Nebraska sophomore George Kusche will attempt to break both the Devaney Center record and the Nebraska school record in the 3,000 meters on Saturday at 4 p.m. Kusche became the first Husker in school history to run a sub-4:00 mile on a standard 200-meter track with a time of 3:59.61 last season, and he broke his own mile record at the Washington Invitational last weekend with a time of 3:57.93 on an oversized track to own the mile record at Nebraska outright.

Kusche already holds the oversized track 3,000-meter record at Nebraska (7:57.16), but he'll be looking to break David Adams' standard-track school record of 7:58.62, set in 2011. The Devaney Center 3,000-meter record is 7:58.20, set in 1994 by Richard Kosgei (Barton CC).

Nebraska hosts the 45th-annual Frank Sevigne Invite this weekend at the Devaney Center.