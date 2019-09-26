LINCOLN, Neb. The Lincoln Southeast football team moved to 4-1 on the season with a 24-7 win over Omaha North at Seacrest Field on Thursday night. The Knights were led by running back Nick Halleen who carried the load for LSE.
LSE beats Omaha North, moves to 4-1
By 10/11 Sports |
Posted: Thu 10:42 PM, Sep 26, 2019
