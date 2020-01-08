LSW Grad Davis transfers to Nebraska

The Nebraska soccer team announced the addition of Lincoln, Neb., native Hannah Davis on Wednesday, who joins the Huskers from Kansas State. Davis will have two years of eligibility at Nebraska.

“We are excited to have Hannah return home and become a Husker,” Head Coach John Walker said. “She is a goal scorer, has pace and has some good natural attacking instincts. She has had some injuries and getting her back healthy will be a priority this spring. I know her best soccer is ahead of her and we are going to see that during these next two seasons here at Nebraska. I think she can become a dangerous player for us.”

“I am so excited to come back home and play in Lincoln for my last two years,” Davis said. “Finishing my career for a team that I grew up watching is a dream come true. I can’t wait to start working with the staff and be a part of an amazing Husker team!”

During her three-year career with the Wildcats, Davis netted four goals and tallied six assists in 38 games over the span of more than 2,200 minutes. As a junior in 2019, Davis started each of the first three games and scored one goal before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

In 2018, she started 12 of 17 games and notched one goal and one assist in 933 minutes of action. Davis earned Big 12 All-Freshman honors in 2017 after leading the team with five assists. She scored two goals and amassed 1,059 minutes, starting 14 of her 18 matches.

Davis played high school soccer at Lincoln Southwest and was named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017. A four-time all-state and two-time Super-State selection, Davis holds the state record for career goals (117) as well as the Class A state records for single-season goals and single-game goals (8). The Silver Hawks advanced to the state quarterfinals during all four years when Davis played at Southwest.