LSW coach encourages students to stay active with creative home workouts

Put down the video games and get in a workout.

That's Andrew Sherman's message to students as they're home from school during the outbreak of coronavirus. Sherman is a teacher at Lincoln Southwest high school, where he teaches weight lifting and serves as the Silver Hawks' head football coach.

Sherman is releasing daily videos of exercises that can be done around the house. "If you have a jar of peanut butter, you can get a workout in," Sherman said. The videos feature his son, Drake, who's signed to play football at Nebraska-Kearney. The videos have been viewed thousands of times and have been shared by various college track-and-field teams. Sherman says social media viewership has never been the intent.

"I just wanted to give (students) a way to get something done," Sherman said. "I wanted to just look around. I didn't go buy anything - what we have in our pantry, what we have in our garage - we're just using that and making it work."