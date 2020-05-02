LSW star, future Husker loses chance to repeat on track

Lincoln Southwest senior Lindsey Blehm was hopeful to be crossing the finish line first at the state track & field meet later this month. That won't happen as the event is cancelled but the future Husker is remaining positive.

"As a senior and having junior friends, friends that will be back next year, I'm trying to uplift them and help them realize that they still have another season to continue competing and I'm just thankful that I have another season to compete, it just won't be at Southwest," said Blehm.

Blehm won the 800 in 2019 helping lead LSW to the team title. The Silver Hawks also won in 2018 as the team is missing its chance to make it three in a row.

"Mentally, I always have to tell myself to stay positive and to look at the bright side of things and I think that's been super helpful."