LSW's Nolley misses shot at gold medal

Lincoln Southwest senior Jack Nolley had been so close before and worked so hard for a shot at a gold medal at the state track & field meet in Omaha. But with spring sports being cancelled, that obviously didn't happen.

"I spent the last four years training and training for our senior year track meet. That's the one we're shooting for," said Nolley, who will be running track at Nebraska.

"I thought a lot about the decision over the winter but ultimately it came down to, I've been raised in Lincoln, Nebraska. I love the people here, I love the University and I've dreamed of being a student-athlete here and I couldn't turn that down."