Bolt adds Lance Harvell to staff

Lance Harvell appears to be the newest University of Nebraska Assistant Baseball Coach. Harvell revealed the announcement on his Twitter at 12:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

Harvell served as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Sam Houston State Bearkats for six seasons. Harvell spent three years as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Texarkana Junior College between 2010 and 2012.

Harvell hails from College Station, Texas. He graduated from A&M in 2006 with a B.S. in Sports Managements and earned his Master's degree in 2009.