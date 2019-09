On Sunday, multiple athletes, coaches, and teams were inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held at Lincoln East High School with a big crowd on hand.

Among those inducted into the 2019 class were Scott Frost and his father, Larry. Others that were inducted include Aurora's Jack Guggenmos, Tim Turman of Bishop Neumann, Aaron Golliday of York, GICC's Jenny Green, and Jina (Johansen) Douglas of Centura.