Lashley taking it easy as PGA Tour is on hold

With the PGA Tour on hold, Nebraska native Nate Lashley is taking advantage of the extended break. Lashley, who will be inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame this fall, had two minor surgeries in the off-season.

"We're not going to be playing until May so I've kind of just taken the last couple of weeks and taken it easy, trying to relax and I've done some projects around the house and only played a couple of times. So, probably in the next week or so I'll start playing a little bit more," said Lashley who now lives in Arizona.

Lashley graduated from Mitchell High School and went on to play golf at the college level at the University of Arizona. Last summer, he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic after being the last player to make the field.