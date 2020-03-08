Late surge helps NU Clinch series against Lions

Leading 7-5 after the top of the seventh, Nebraska (5-8) scored five runs over the next two innings on its way to a 12-5 win over Columbia at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon.

Five Huskers notched multi-hit efforts to help NU’s offense compile 15 hits altogether. Spencer Schwellenbach and Luke Boynton led the way with three hits apiece. Boynton, Luke Roskam and Cam Chick each produced three-RBI efforts.

Lefty Caleb Feekin, making his first career start on the mound, allowed one run in 2.1 innings of work. NU saw relief appearances from Tyler Martin, Quinn Mason, Bo Blessie, Trey Kissack, Sayer Diederich and Max Schreiber. Mason recorded four strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Schreiber earned the save by tossing 2.1 no-hit scoreless frames.

NU pounced early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the opening frame. After Leighton Banjoff and Aaron Palensky drew back-to-back walks, Chick smacked his fourth home run of the season. Columbia responded with one run in the top of the second, as Weston Eberly hit a solo home run.

In the bottom of the second, Jaxon Hallmark ripped a two-out triple before scoring on Banjoff’s RBI single to extend NU’s lead to 4-1. After a scoreless third inning for both teams, NU scored one run in the bottom of the fourth. Hallmark laced a two-out single before Banjoff’s RBI double brought him in.

After the Lions scored one run in the top of the fifth, NU bounced back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-2 advantage. Roskam blasted a two-run homer that drove in Schwellenbach during the frame.

Columbia scored two runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh to trim the deficit to 7-5. In the bottom of the seventh, Schwellenbach singled and Roskam drew a walk to put two runners on with no outs. The runners advanced to second and third on a sacrifice bunt before Schwellenbach scored on a wild pitch. Boynton’s RBI single brought in Roskam.

Leading 9-5, Nebraska added three runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game out of reach for Columbia. NU loaded the bases with one out and scored its first run of the frame on Roskam’s sacrifice fly. Boynton drove in a pair with his two-RBI single up the middle.

The Huskers return to action on Tuesday against Northern Colorado at Hawks Field, starting at 4:05 p.m. (CT). The two-game series between the Huskers and Bears concludes on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m.