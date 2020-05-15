Legion coaches hopeful for baseball games

Around Lincoln, many Legion baseball coaches and players are optimistic about still getting in a season.

"I'm handling this o.k. but from a players' standpoint, what is going on, I think they're kept in limbo. The kids just want to play. They want some normalcy, they want to be around their friends, they want to be playing the game they've been playing for the last five, 10 years," said Jon Beiermann, head baseball coach at Lincoln High who also leads the Sampson Construction Legion team.

Beiermann is hopeful for at least a few games this summer. This comes after Governor Ricketts gave the green light for youth baseball and softball to return in June.