Legion games still possible despite state tournament cancellation

American Legion Baseball has four major post-season tournaments: Districts, State, Regionals, and World Series. All four are cancelled in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, games could still be played this summer. An abbreviated regular season is still a possibility, according to JC Brager head coach Montana Jones.

"It allows us to get those opportunities that (the players) lost in the spring," Jones said. Jones also serves as the head coach at Lincoln Southeast High School. The NSAA canceled all spring athletic competitions, including baseball.

Jones says coaches around Nebraska are targeting June 1st as a possible date to get on the baseball diamond. He doesn't believe games will be played immediately. Instead, teams will likely spend two weeks practicing and setting their rosters.

"There is a little hope right now that we may have a season," Jones said.

Jones says an abbreviated season would allow players to reconnect and enjoy the sport of baseball. Further, it would open recruiting opportunities, which some of his players were counting on this spring.