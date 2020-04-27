Lenners eyes 2021 NFL Draft

Nick Lenners watched the 2020 NFL Draft from his home in Lincoln. In 2021, he could be doing the same but waiting to hear his name called.

Lenners has NFL potential after receiving All-Big 12 First Team honors last season. He played in all thirteen games for the Wildcats with 163 receiving yards. The Lincoln Southwest graduate also helped pave the way for a KSU rushing attack that ranked fourth in the Big 12.

Lenners' versatility is an integral part in Kansas State's offense. The 6-foot-5, 252-pound senior-to-be lines up at both tight end and fullback, which showcases his blocking, route running, and pass-catching skills. His all-conference award came at fullback, though Lenners says he prefers playing tight end. Regardless the position, Lenners' top priority is helping his team win. He says his biggest college highlight came on October 26th when Kansas State upset #5 Oklahoma.

With spring football canceled and school closed due to COVID-19, Lenners is in Lincoln training for the 2020 season. He says he lifts weights daily and closely monitors his nutrition. Lenners also catches passes from his father or brother in his backyard.