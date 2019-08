Get ready for high school football season with Lincoln 2-a-Days. To see the full report on each team, click on the name below.

Lincoln High

In 2018, the Links of Lincoln High took the Capital City Crown, but the team has to reload after losing several key play-makers.

Lincoln Southeast

After posting a 7-4 record in 2018, Lincoln Southeast is poised for a big season in 2019. The Knights return 13 starters from last year's playoff team that fell to Omaha Burke.