Lincoln 2-a-Days 2019: Lincoln High

In 2018, the Links of Lincoln High took the Capital City Crown, but the team has to reload after losing several key play-makers.

It's a turning of the page for head coach, Mark Macke and the Links. The past two years the red and black went a combined 15-5. That includes two first round exits in the Class A Playoffs. Despite losing a lot of talent the Links hope to return to the postseason.

The Links return just two starters from last season's team. A key player to look for is Jack Cosson on the offensive line. A key game for Lincoln High is against Lincoln Southwest on Oct. 24.