After a long wait, Lincoln Christian was able to debut its new baseball field on Sunday as Lincoln Christian played Lincoln Lutheran in legion ball.

"It's definitely a gift, it's a gift that I didn't think I would be able to receive but I'm glad that I have been able to," said Ethan Kidder, a recent graduate of Lincoln Christian.

Not only do the players run and hit on the field, they help take care of it, as the team helped maintain it during the break from sports.