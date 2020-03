With wild hair and wacky outfits, the Lincoln Christian band provides fans with good music and entertainment. The Crusaders played in the girls' state basketball tournament last week while the boys will play in this week's tournament.

Between playing the school fight song, the band plays the likes of AC/DC to Queen, with some of today's music sprinkled in.

Lincoln Christian plays Wayne on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. at the Devaney Center.