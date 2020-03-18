Lincoln East grad Griesel looking at 'bigger picture' after NCAA Tournament called off

This week, North Dakota State sophomore Sam Griesel planned on playing in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Instead, the Lincoln East grad is back in Lincoln trying to make sense of the past week.

After winning the Summit League Tournament, Griesel thought he would be making a return trip with NDSU to the tourney.

"Obviously Thursday afternoon, Thursday night we found out that the tournament was canceled. Ever since then, everyone has been in a somber mood. But I think it was the right decision and we have to give what life gives us," said Griesel.

Griesel, who averages 6.6 points per game for the Bison, said that he thinks his team could of made a run.

"I think this year, our Summit League Championship game was the best game that we played all year. I think we could of made a run, ride that high and just kind of go as far as we could go and just play hard and have fun together."

Now, Griesel says he's helping pass the time by playing video games and watching Netflix.

