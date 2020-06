Cam Wynne is returning to his hometown to play for the Huskers. The right-handed pitcher announced on Monday he's transferring to Nebraska after starting his college baseball career at Texas A&M. With the Aggies, Wynne made two appearances during the shortened 2020 season.

Wynne was an All-City and All-Conference performer while in high school. He set the Lincoln High single-season record for strikeouts (45) and ERA (1.34).