Lincoln Pius X grad earns Nebraska Basketball scholarship

Nebraska basketball player & Lincoln Pius X graduate Charlie Easley was awarded a scholarship on Friday.

"It's a great feeling. a lot of hard work went into it, "Easley said. "Thanks to the coaches, teammates and everyone that helped me. It's just a start. I gotta keep working."

Easley was on the team as a walk-on. He was told about the scholarship by head coach Fred Hoiberg, then mobbed by his teammates in the locker room.

"Everybody roots for Charlie," Coach Hoiberg said. "He's just one of those guys who comes to work everyday. He shows up an hour before practice and is shooting in a dark gym before anybody else shows up. It's easy to root for a guy like that who puts in the time."

Easley played in a season-high 16 minutes on Tuesday against Iowa.

"To be honest, I didn't expect to really play that much at all," Easley said. "I was just going to work hard and get better as much as I could. I did that and the rest took care of itself."

Easley led Pius X to a 27-2 record and a Class B state tournament title. He finished his high school career with a school-record 1,412 points.