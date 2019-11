Lincoln Pius X is headed back to the State Volleyball Tournament. The Thunderbolts defeated Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday to earn an automatic berth. Pius swept LSE behind a strong offensive effort from Lauren Taubenheim. The senior outside hitter recorded a match-high 19 kills.

Brittany Wulf led the Knights with 13 kills. Lincoln Southeast took a 4-point in Set 3, but the Thunderbolts rallied to clinch the district championship.