Kylen Sealock recorded 16 kills and Lauren Taubenheim added 13 kills to lift Lincoln Pius X to the HAC Championship on Thursday. The Thunderbolts swept second-seeded Lincoln Southwest 25-13, 25-13, 30-28 in the finals.

With the win, Pius finishes the regular season with a 27-6 record. Thursday marked the third meeting between the schools this season - all of which resulted in Pius victories.