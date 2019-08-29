Lincoln Southeast loses heartbreaker in season opener

Lincoln Southeast lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night. It appeared the Knights made a go-ahead field goal with :03.9 left against Omaha Burke. But the play was whistled dead due to an encroachment penalty on the Bulldogs. As a result, LSE had to attempt another field goal. The next try - which would be the last play of the game - was blocked at the line of scrimmage. Southeast players stood motionless as the ball came to a rest on the turf in disbelief.

The dramatic finish ended a night where Lincoln Southeast out-played the defending champs for most of the game. LSE didn't trail until less than 2 minutes left when Burke's Colin Urban made a 31-yard field goal.

Isaac Gifford and Isaac Appleget both scored touchdowns for LSE. Each were on receptions from back-up quarterback Coleby Daffer. The 5-foot, 9-inch senior split time at QB with Shadon Shannon.

Shannon led the Knights on their final drive in which they entered field goal range. Shannon converted a key 4th-and-2 where he ran up the middle for a first down.