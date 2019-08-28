Lincoln Southeast set for challenging season opener

The 2019 NSAA Football season begins on Thursday. One of the first games played will feature the defending Class A champs and a team from Lincoln.

The Southeast Knights welcome Omaha Burke to Seacrest Field for a 7:00 p.m. contest. LSE players say they've been anticipating the match-up for months.

"We think we can win this game and many more in the season," senior Isaac Appleget said, "..and win a state championship in the end."

The Knights have an experienced and talented team that may be the best in Lincoln. LSE reached the State Quarterfinals last year, in which the Knights were eliminated by Burke.

"Its a big game for us," senior Isaac Gifford said. "Every game is a big game. We lost to these guys twice last year. Everyone is excited to get to play them again."

