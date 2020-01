Lincoln Southwest will wrestle for a greater cause on Wednesday. The Silver Hawks are hosting "Takedowns for the Troops," an annual event that raises money for Disabled American Veterans.

LSW has hosted the event each year since 2013. Since its inception, the Silver Hawks have raised more than $24,000.

With each takedown, $50 is donated. Fans can also offer a free will donation.

Wednesday's dual against Lincoln Southeast is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.