Lincoln sports complex delays opening due to Covid-19

After building an 11-million dollar facility, the brand new Kinetic Sports Complex has to delay opening to the public due to Covid-19.

Sam Manzitto helped build it and was anticipating it hosting a tournament this past weekend.

"We struggled to get this thing out of the ground and now we're struggling to get it open. Never would we of thought that it would of come to this when opening our facility," said Manzitto.

The facility will be home to Supreme Court Basketball and Volleyball Club Nebraska. The Kinetic Sports Complex will host more than 7,500 K-12 athletes annually. In this new site, Supreme Court Basketball will host 15-20 tournaments each year and will have the ability to add more camps and private lessons. Volleyball Club Nebraska will be able to host up to 7 regional and 2 national tournaments every year. The sports facility is 93,500 square feet with eight basketball courts that convert into 12 volleyball courts. Plus, First Pick Performance will operate the 5,000 square foot athletic training center.