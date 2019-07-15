Lincoln Stars Release 2019-20 Schedule

Mon 4:51 PM, Jul 15, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars have released their 2019-2020 schedule.

Their home opener is set for October 11th against Sioux Falls at The Ice Box.

Find the full 2019-20 schedule here https://www.lincolnstars.com/view#/schedule/16/71/all-months/homeaway?team=16&season=62&league=1&gametype=-1

 