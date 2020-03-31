Lincoln Stars, Chupp part ways

After three seasons with the Lincoln Stars, Cody Chupp will not have his contract renewed with the organization. Chupp served as the team's head coach and general manager.

“We want to thank Cody for three strong years with our program,” Stars owner Ryan Schiff said in a release. "Nobody will ever forget the epic run orchestrated by Cody from January of 2018 to a first-round playoff victory in overtime against Sioux Falls in the 2017-18 season, Cody’s first season with us. Cody represented the Stars very well on and off the ice, he is a true professional in every sense of the word and we wish him continued success in his coaching career.”

Chupp's overall record with the Stars was 70-85-15.