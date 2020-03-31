Lincoln golfers practicing social distancing

As the weather warms up, Wilderness Ridge golf course in Lincoln is starting to see more golfers. Due to COVID-19 concerns, both the course and golfers are making sure to take precautions and practice social distancing.

Mike Schuchart is the head golf pro at Wilderness Ridge says the golf course is making sure to keep the course clean and safe for its golfers.

"The rakes have been removed around the golf course, anything that people can put their hands on we basically eliminate it out there and anything that is there, we sanitize down so just keeping it safe as possible for everybody," said Schuchart.

The course is also spreading out its tee times and making sure golf carts have only a single rider. Schuchart says this may be a good time for veteran and inexperienced golfers to hit the links.

"I think you see a lot of people that are like, what are we going to do, what do you want to do, so let's go hit some balls let's see what this is all about."