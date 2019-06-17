Lisa Johnson to lead Husker Women’s Golf

An established coach with a track record of success in leading her golfers to NCAA Regional competition and conference championships, Lisa Johnson has been named the new head coach of the Nebraska women's golf program, Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos announced on Monday, June 17.

Johnson, who comes to Nebraska after serving as the head coach at the University of Idaho (2007-19), becomes just the fourth head coach in the 45-year history of the Husker women's golf program.

"I am extremely pleased that Lisa Johnson will be guiding the Nebraska women’s golf program," Moos said. "She is a proven winner and a fierce competitor who relates well with her players. I have admired Lisa’s body of work for some time and truly believe that she has what it takes to compete for championships."

Johnson, whose hiring followed the retirement of Robin Krapfl after 32 seasons guiding the Husker program, said her mission was to bring the highest level of achievement to Nebraska golfers both on and off the course by building on her own experiences and Nebraska's own tradition of success.

“I am incredibly thankful and excited for the opportunity to lead Nebraska women’s golf,” Johnson said. “It is an honor to take over for Coach Robin Krapfl. She left a terrific legacy, and I can’t wait to get to work with the strong roster we have returning and the incoming freshman. I want to thank Director of Athletics Bill Moos for this opportunity.”

As a coach, Johnson's success at Idaho has been impressive, including the 2016 and 2018 Big Sky Conference titles. Johnson led Idaho to three NCAA Regional appearances during her time in Moscow, including trips in 2010, 2016 and 2018. Her teams also finished second in the conference five more times, including 2009, 2012, 2014 (Western Athletic Conference) and 2017 and 2019 (Big Sky).

Johnson was a two-time WAC Coach of the Year (2010, 2012). She earned her PGA Class A Professional status in 2016.

Johnson's golfers have enjoyed outstanding individual success. She tutored two-time All-American Kayla Mortellaro to three WAC Player-of-the-Year honors and a WAC Freshman-of-the-Year award. Mortellaro, who earned individual NCAA Regional bids in 2009, 2011 and 2012, and competed as a member of Idaho's 2010 NCAA Regional team, went on to earn her LPGA card in 2013.

In 2019, Vandal senior Sophie Hausmann joined Mortellaro in becoming a three-time individual NCAA Regional participant. Hausmann, a two-time Big Sky Player of the Year (2018, 2019) and a four-time first-team All-Big Sky selection, carried a 72.2 stroke average as a senior. The native of Nottuln, Germany, competed in the 2018 U.S. Women's Open and played in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019.

Hausmann and Mortellaro were joined as Vandal NCAA Regional participants by Teo Poplawski (2011) and Leilanie Kim (2015). Kim went on to advance to the final stage as an individual at the 2015 NCAA Championship.

“I am committed to developing players and providing a comprehensive student-athlete experience, which includes competing at a high level and reaching the postseason,” Johnson said. “With Nebraska’s rich tradition of excellence and strong community support, I believe we will achieve those goals.”

Johnson’s Coaching Career

Head Coach, Nebraska (2019-present)

Head Coach, Idaho (2007-19, 12 seasons)

Head Coach, Idaho Men’s Golf (2007-08, 1 season)

Head Coach, Boise State Women’s Golf (2002-07, 5 1/2 seasons)

Graduate Assistant, Idaho Men’s & Women’s Golf (2000-01, 1 1/2 seasons)

Johnson’s Honors & Awards

WAC Coach of the Year (2010, 2012)

NCAA Regional Teams (2010, 2016, 2018)

Big Sky Conference Team Champions (2016, 2018)

One Individual NCAA Championship Appearance (2015)

Six Individual NCAA Regional Appearances (2009, 2011 (2), 2012, 2015, 2019)

Five Individual Conference Champions (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018)

37 WGCA Scholar All-America Awards

No. 1 NGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award (3.78, 2009)