LINCOLN, Neb. Several local athletes signed on Wednesday to compete at the next level. That includes Waverly's Mason Nieman, who will be walking on to play football at the University of Nebraska.
"It was a dream I've always had as a kid, playing for Nebraska, making that final play as a little kid. It's just something that I've always dreamed of," said Nieman.
Local athletes sign on National Signing Day
