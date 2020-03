University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Thursday that sophomore guard Cam Mack has been suspended for tonight’s game at No. 25 Michigan for a violation of team rules.

Mack has made 28 appearances, including 25 starts, for the Huskers this season. He averages 12.0 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.