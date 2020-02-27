Mack returns, Huskers can't overcome Buckeyes

Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds, and No. 23 Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 win over Nebraska. Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten) won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight. Duane Washington Jr. made three straight 3s to open the game and finished with 14 points starting in place of the injured Kyle Young.

Dachon Burke had 13 points and Cam Mack added 12 for the Cornhuskers.

POSTGAME NOTES

- Yvan Ouedraogo grabbed a team-high six rebounds – all in the second half – to set the Nebraska freshman rebounding record. He has 172 rebounds this season, surpassing the previous record of 169 set by Aleks Maric in the 2004-05 season. Ouedraogo has grabbed six or more rebounds in each of the last four contests.

- Dachon Burke Jr. led Nebraska with 13 points. He has scored in double figures in each of his last six Big Ten Conference games.

- Cam Mack, who missed Monday’s game at Illinois with an illness, scored 12 points against Ohio State, marking his first game in double figures since Feb. 8 at Iowa. Mack leads Nebraska with 21 games in double figures this season. Mack now has 172 assists and is seven away from third place on NU’s single-season chart.

- Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson went 10-of-13 from the free-throw line, establishing Pinnacle Bank Arena opponent records for free throws made and attempted.

- Nebraska hit a season-low three 3-pointers against Ohio State, as the previous low was five on three occasions.